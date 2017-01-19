

CTV Barrie





There have been seven snowmobile-related fatalities so far this year, but officials are hoping a new campaign will prevent any further deaths.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs and the OPP kicked off Snowmobile Safety Week on Thursday.

The initiative encourages riders to use common sense and asks them to stay on groomed trails, as opposed frozen lakes and roads.

“We are seeing far too many snowmobilers riding on unsafe ice again this year and our fatalities this season speak volumes about how dangerous this is. We are also seeing riders using OFSC trails that are closed, which is against the law,” OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair said in a statement.

Of the seven fatalities, three victims died as a result of their snowmobiles falling through the ice.

“While we are pleased to see many snowmobilers using OFSC trails safely and responsibly, there are still a number of them taking unnecessary chances and making bad riding choices,” Lisa Stackhouse a manager OFSC said in a statement.

Snowmobile Safety Week runs until Jan. 29.