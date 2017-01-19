Featured
'Far too many': Seven snowmobile-related deaths so far this season
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 2:08PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:47PM EST
There have been seven snowmobile-related fatalities so far this year, but officials are hoping a new campaign will prevent any further deaths.
The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs and the OPP kicked off Snowmobile Safety Week on Thursday.
The initiative encourages riders to use common sense and asks them to stay on groomed trails, as opposed frozen lakes and roads.
“We are seeing far too many snowmobilers riding on unsafe ice again this year and our fatalities this season speak volumes about how dangerous this is. We are also seeing riders using OFSC trails that are closed, which is against the law,” OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair said in a statement.
Of the seven fatalities, three victims died as a result of their snowmobiles falling through the ice.
“While we are pleased to see many snowmobilers using OFSC trails safely and responsibly, there are still a number of them taking unnecessary chances and making bad riding choices,” Lisa Stackhouse a manager OFSC said in a statement.
Snowmobile Safety Week runs until Jan. 29.
Photos
The OPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs launched Snowmobile Safety Week on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Barrie, Ont. (Steve Miller/ CTV Barrie)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Alliston lawyer says child porn, voyeurism charges fabricated
- Archeologists missed 3.2 acres during Burl's Creek land probe, hearing told
- Man used food truck to sell coffee, drugs: Barrie police
- Police arrest suspect in Newmarket stabbing
- 'Far too many': Seven snowmobile-related deaths so far this season
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10