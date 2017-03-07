

CTV Barrie





Fire has destroyed a well-known potato farm in Shelburne, leaving behind millions of dollars in damage.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tupling Farms Produce, which is located on Mulmur-Melancthon Townline.

Firefighters from four different departments responded to the fire and took several hours to extinguish the flames.

Damage is estimated at more than $3 million. No one was injured and the cause isn’t considered suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office isn’t expected to attend.

More to come…