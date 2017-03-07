Featured
Family-run potato farm destroyed in multi-million dollar fire
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 11:33AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 11:35AM EST
Fire has destroyed a well-known potato farm in Shelburne, leaving behind millions of dollars in damage.
The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tupling Farms Produce, which is located on Mulmur-Melancthon Townline.
Firefighters from four different departments responded to the fire and took several hours to extinguish the flames.
Damage is estimated at more than $3 million. No one was injured and the cause isn’t considered suspicious.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office isn’t expected to attend.
More to come…
