

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





This is said to be one of the best years to see fall colours in Ontario and the next two weeks will be prime time for witnessing it firsthand.

According to Muskoka Tourism, fall colours will peak in Algonquin Park between Sept. 20 to Sept. 29. Wait times to get into the park are expected to be more than three hours long.

In Muskoka, colours are approaching the 50 per cent mark. Tourism experts say the best time to see the leaves is between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1.

They also say some of the best spots to check out are in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays areas.

CTV Barrie’s Rob Cooper will have more tonight on the businesses that rely on the fall colours for business.