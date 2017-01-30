As many traditional manufacturing jobs disappear, there’s a movement to bring new jobs to the town that focus on technology.

The “Train in Technology Expo” will launch in March to showcase jobs for the future. Officials hope it will help unlock new jobs in Barrie.

“We're going to have companies, educational organizations, business organization showing off just what is happening here in our tech sector and that covers everything from advanced manufacturing to digital media to all the other things that are going on here in Barrie,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The expo will feature demonstrations on how private companies and the public sector are using technology today and what might be tomorrow.

“There are jobs that have not yet been created. I think what is really important is that this ties in so many different industries,” says Joanne Jackson of IBM Canada. “It’s not just about encoding and it's not just about computer design, which are incredibly important, but there are so many endeavours that this industry touches.”

Georgian College sees this as an exciting opportunity for its students to find work locally.

“We believe our students are the ones that are going to contribute to creating those new jobs,” says Marylynn West-Moynes, president and CEO of the college.

The expo is expected to be the largest show of its kind ever to come to Barrie.

It’s scheduled to take place on March 1 at the Barrie Molson Centre.