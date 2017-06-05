

CTV Barrie





Officials are still searching for an exotic African cat that is loose in Tiny Township.

The Serval cat escaped from its owner’s home on Friday and is believed to be in the area of Tiny Beaches Road North and Forest Circle.

The cat is about 35 to 40 pounds, its about 42 inches tall and three feet long.

Police are investigating whether the owner can legally own the cat. Animal control and the OPP are out looking for the animal.

Anyone who spots the Serval cat is asked to not approach it and instead call police.