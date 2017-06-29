Wednesday was a busy day for OPP Const. Don Fleming and his partner Razor.

The K-9 unit pair were part of the search along Highway 11 for a weapon investigators say was used in a shootout in Toronto and on Highway 400.

“We were out there with the ERT guys. My emergency response team members, they are always my back up for everything,” says Fleming.

This is Fleming and Razors last week on the job, and what a week to call it quits. The search Wednesday was in the aftermath of a 115 km police chase from Toronto to Orillia.

It was an unexpected way of ending his 33 year career.

“Every day of it has been good. Every day has been fun. I never know what I’m going to be doing when I start off in the morning.”

Over his 18 years with the K-9 unit, Fleming has had three partners. Razor has been with him for the past eight years.

“The bond between the dogs and the handler is amazing. It's a tight bond. They are your partner. They are your friend. They go with you everywhere you go,” he says.

He admits it’s a little tough to say goodbye to a career he has loved so much.