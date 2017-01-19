Featured
Evacuation lifted after natural gas leak in Creemore
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:54PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:33PM EST
Residents in a Creemore neighbourhood are being allowed back home after an earlier gas leak forced an evacuation.
The natural gas leak was detected late Thursday morning on Francis Street near, Collingwood Street.
According to Clearview fire, eight homes were evacuated as a precaution because of gas concentration. Officials say construction crews struck a feeder line.
Enbridge is on scene and has shut off gas in the area.
