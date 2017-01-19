

CTV Barrie





Residents in a Creemore neighbourhood are being allowed back home after an earlier gas leak forced an evacuation.

The natural gas leak was detected late Thursday morning on Francis Street near, Collingwood Street.

According to Clearview fire, eight homes were evacuated as a precaution because of gas concentration. Officials say construction crews struck a feeder line.

Enbridge is on scene and has shut off gas in the area.