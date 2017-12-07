

CTV Barrie





A busy Barrie road that has been closed for five months is set to reopen.

The City of Barrie says Essa Road will fully reopen between Anne Street and Gowen Street on Friday.

The road has been closed since July for a $9-million project. The city has installed new sewers, curbs and sidewalks.

The road closure has caused headaches for both drivers and business owners.

City officials say drivers should expect intermittent lane closure over the next few weeks, while crews complete minor work.

A top level of asphalt will be applied in the spring.