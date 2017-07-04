

CTV Barrie





A busy Barrie road is about to close for six months as part of a two phase project.

Essa Road will be closed off Wednesday for improvements between Gowan Street and Burton Avenue.

The $8.85 million project will see work done on the drainage and sanitary systems, utility relocation and general design. The closure is expected to be in place until September.

Once work is done, the closure will move down the road between Burton and Anne Street. This closure will remain in place between September and December for the same work.

A detour will be in place for people who have to commute through this section of town.