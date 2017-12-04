After five months of detours, Essa Road in Barrie could open as early as Friday.

Essa has been closed between Anne Street and Burton Avenue, while crews installed new sewers, curbs and sidewalks.

Finishing touches to the $9-million project are being made to boulevards and traffic lights.

“We are on track and we're working with the contractor to get the road open by the end of this week,” says Stu Patterson, manager of engineering for the City of Barrie.

But that reopen date could change. Snow is in the forecast and could hinder construction.

“That would obviously have some impacts to construction. Tomorrow [Tuesday] is supposed to be good weather, so they will continue to work hard. There is some buffer in there," Patterson says.

The road closure has been a traffic nightmare for drivers and business owners.

"It’s been a bit of a horror story, having to hustle for business as much as we have," says Frank Bozz, owner of The Loan Arranger. “We increased our advertising budget. We've been treading water, but I think it's going to be OK once it's done and the infrastructure will be great.”

Bozz says his sales are down 20 per cent.

Even when Essa Road reopens, the work won't be finished just yet. A final layer of asphalt will be laid next spring.