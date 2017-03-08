Featured
Environment Canada warns of strong winds, snow squalls
A Canadian flag flaps in the wind in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Adam Ward/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 11:31AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 11:39AM EST
If you’re headed out today, don’t get caught off guard by the strong, howling wind.
In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says gusts will range from 50 km/h to 80 km/h for most of central Ontario. Meteorologists say the wind will begin to let up in the evening.
Some utility companies are warning that the strong wind could knock out power to some customers.
We can expect some tree contact and possible outages with strong winds gusting to near 80 km/h expected this afternoon, We are prepared. ^jo pic.twitter.com/uaqJeyCqyZ— PowerStream Inc. (@alectra_YorkSim) March 8, 2017
At 11 a.m., PowerStream was reporting an outage for about 1,100 customers near Victoria Harbour. Hydro One also has some small outages to report in parts of Muskoka and Grey County.
Believe it or not, Environment Canada is actually warning of a significant snowfall for parts of the region.
A snow squall watch issued by the weather agency indicates that 15 centimetres of snow could fall every 12 hours.
The watch has been issued for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
Squalls are expected to develop on Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning.
