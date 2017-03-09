

CTV Barrie





Snow squalls are expected to bring another dumping of snow on Friday morning.

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall every 12 hours. Blowing snow is also possible in parts of the region.

A snow squall watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Squalls are expected to last for most Friday and could continue into Saturday night.