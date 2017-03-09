Featured
Environment Canada warns 15 cm of snow could fall every 12 hours
A snow squall blows through Crossland, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (Ken Brown/ Facebook)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 4:02PM EST
Snow squalls are expected to bring another dumping of snow on Friday morning.
Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall every 12 hours. Blowing snow is also possible in parts of the region.
A snow squall watch has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
Squalls are expected to last for most Friday and could continue into Saturday night.
