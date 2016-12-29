Featured
Environment Canada says we could end the year with a snow storm
Vehicles drive through a snow squall on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:23PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 6:17PM EST
Environment Canada says revellers could be in for a New Year’s Eve snow storm.
According to the weather office, an Alberta clipper will move through the region on Saturday morning. The system is expected to drop up to 15 centimetres of snow.
A special weather statement has been issued for:
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
Snowfall warnings could be issued.
