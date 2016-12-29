

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says revellers could be in for a New Year’s Eve snow storm.

According to the weather office, an Alberta clipper will move through the region on Saturday morning. The system is expected to drop up to 15 centimetres of snow.

A special weather statement has been issued for:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Snowfall warnings could be issued.