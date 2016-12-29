Environment Canada says revellers could be in for a New Year’s Eve snow storm.

According to the weather office, an Alberta clipper will move through the region on Saturday morning. The system is expected to drop up to 15 centimetres of snow.

A special weather statement has been issued for:

  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
  • South River - Burk's Falls
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Snowfall warnings could be issued.