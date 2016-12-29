

CTV Barrie





An elderly woman could only watch as her north Barrie home was ransacked early Thursday morning.

The suspects forced their way through the back door of the 97-year-old’s Sunnidale Road home. It’s believed to have happened just before 5 a.m.

Barrie police say every room in the house was ransacked, but it’s unclear if anything was taken. The home suffered significant damage.

The homeowner was bedridden at the time and unable to call for help. Police say she wasn’t injured, but is very traumatized.

Forensic investigators are also combing the home for any potential evidence.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and are encouraging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.