Elderly woman traumatized after home ransacked
Barrie, Ont. police cruisers can be seen outside a home that was ransacked on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 11:41AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 29, 2016 12:25PM EST
An elderly woman could only watch as her north Barrie home was ransacked early Thursday morning.
The suspects forced their way through the back door of the 97-year-old’s Sunnidale Road home. It’s believed to have happened just before 5 a.m.
Barrie police say every room in the house was ransacked, but it’s unclear if anything was taken. The home suffered significant damage.
The homeowner was bedridden at the time and unable to call for help. Police say she wasn’t injured, but is very traumatized.
Forensic investigators are also combing the home for any potential evidence.
Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and are encouraging any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
