

CTV Barrie





An education worker convicted of assault is facing new charges.

Corey Stibbard appeared visibly distraught as he was led into a Barrie courtroom in handcuffs on Monday.

Stibbard was arrested over the weekend and charged with obstruction of justice and counselling to commit perjury.

The details behind the new charges are protected by a publication ban. However, Barrie police have confirmed to CTV News that the charges do relate to the Riley Dooley case.

It was only a few days ago when Stibbard was in court for a sentencing hearing. He was convicted of assault in December for injuring Dooley, a student with autism.

Dooley received a broken leg on a field trip back in 2014.

Stibbard was released on bail on Monday and was ordered by the courts to be on house arrest. He must remain under the supervision of his wife. He will be back in court for the new charges on March 27.

His sentencing for the assault conviction is still slated for April 11.