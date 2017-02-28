Featured
East Gwillimbury man stabbed to death in Richmond Hill
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 1:36PM EST
The man stabbed to death in Richmond Hill has been identified at a 20-year-old East Gwillimbury man.
Officers were called to an area west of Highway 404 (near Elgin Mills Road East and Leslie Street) around 9:30 p.m. Monday and found a man behind a vehicle.
Police say the man had been stabbed and was pronounced dead in hospital. That man has since been identified as Guildod Amini-Kouchesfahani.
"We are looking for any information at all. Our investigators are trying to figure why he was in this area, what connection there is at all to the vehicle. Anything," York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said.
It’s still not clear exactly where the stabbing took place.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press.
