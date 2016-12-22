

An educational assistant has been found guilty of assaulting a student with autism.

Corey Stibbard sat quietly in a Collingwood court on Thursday as a judge found him guilty of assault causing bodily harm.

Stibbard assaulted Riley Dooley while on a field trip at a dollar store in 2014. The assault left Dooley with a broken tibia and fibula.

The EA testified that Dooley attacked him three times and blocked Dooley’s kicks with his foot, which he claimed resulted in the broken bones.

But Stibbard initially told paramedics, the store manager and school authorities that Dooley had fallen.

Stibbard was working with the Simcoe County District School Board at the time.

The verdict was delayed more than two months, after a last minute witness came forward to provide testimony.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

