A former teaching assistant convicted of assaulting his student who has autism has admitted to offering to pay someone to be a witness in his defence.

On Wednesday, Corey Stibbard, weeping in the prisoner’s box, pleaded guilty to attempting to obstruct justice. He will serve an additional six months in jail on top of the 12 months he was handed for assault causing bodily harm.

The Crown dropped a charge of counselling to commit perjury in exchange for his early plea.

The court heard that Stibbard met with Ashley Doucette, an acquaintance, while he was waiting to be sentenced in the initial trial. Stibbard offered to pay her a “significant” amount of money to testify that she saw Riley Dooley attack him.

“He had the entire concocted story written out for her,” said Crown Mary Ann Alexander. “She was stunned.”

Stibbard left hoping she would accept his terms. Instead she called police.

“I’m sorry. I just want to get my life back,” he said.

Stibbard assaulted Dooley while on a field trip at a dollar store in 2014, leaving him with a broken tibia and fibula.

During the trial, the EA testified that Dooley attacked him three times and blocked Dooley’s kicks with his foot.

Justice Rover Gattrell previously said Stibbard “provided false information regarding what happened… fabricated evidence and made implausible statements.”