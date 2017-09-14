Featured
Dump truck, six other vehicles involved in fatal crash
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 6:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 6:21PM EDT
One person is dead after a crash involving a dump truck and six other vehicles.
The crash happened on Highway 10 and County Road 109 near Orangeville on Thursday, just before 5 p.m.
The OPP say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other people have been injured.
A large area around the crash site is closed; this includes County Road 109 at Willoughby Road, Mccanell Avenue at Jay Crescent, Highway 10 at Highway 9 and Highway 10 at Highpoint Sideroad.
The closure is expected to be closed for several hours.