Featured
Dump truck rolls into ditch in Mulmur
A dump truck rolled into a ditch in Mulmur, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Roger Klein/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 1:49PM EDT
A dump truck carrying a load of sand rolled into a ditch after it failed to make it around a curve on a steep hill.
The truck ended up upside down in a deep ditch at Prince of Wales Road at River Road in Mulmur on Thursday morning.
The driver was able to get himself out of the truck and was taken to hospital.
Police say he was lucky to have received non-life threatening injuries.