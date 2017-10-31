

CTV Barrie





Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop on Highway 400.

An OPP officer stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 that was doing 137 km/h on the highway near Horseshoe Valley Road on Monday afternoon.

During the stop, police say the officer found two handguns, one long gun, crystal meth, cocaine and $37,000 in cash.

A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Sault Ste. Marie, have been charged with several firearm and drug offences.

Both of the accused will appear in court at a later date.