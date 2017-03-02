

CTV Barrie





Drugs and ammunition were seized from an Aurora home after police raided the house as part of Project Tattoo.

York Regional Police launched an investigation in September after receiving information about suspicious activity at a home on Walton Drive.

Investigators believed that the 30-year-old man living there was involved in the sale of drugs across the GTA.

On Thursday, officers arrested the man. They also searched the Aurora home and a Mississauga storage unit. Inside, officers say they found $100,000, cocaine, methamphetamine, and 100 rounds of ammunition.

“Investigations like this one require significant time and resources and are only successful because of the hard work and dedication of our investigators,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe in a statement. “This arrest and the significant seizure of drugs and ammunition keeps York Region one of Canada’s safest communities.”

The man now faces several charges including drug trafficking charges and careless storage of ammunition.

He will appear in court at a future date.