

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police found drugs, ammunition, and a homemade explosive device in Alcona early Saturday morning, following a shed fire.

Police were called to the shed fire around 1 am on Saturday. After the fire was extinguished, police found the explosive device inside the shed along with marijuana and ammunition.

York Regional Police’s Explosive Disposal Unit was brought in to safely remove and destroy the device. Police say the device was not sophisticated but that necessary precautions needed to be taken.

An Innisfil man in his twenties is in police custody, with charges pending. Police are looking for an outstanding person who they believe started the shed fire.