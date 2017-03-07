

Provincial police have laid drug-related charges in connection to an explosive fire that happened almost a year ago in New Tecumseth.

Two Toronto area men appeared in bail court on Tuesday on charges of production of a substance with the purpose of trafficking. The two men are 44 and 52-years-old.

The fire happened at a home on the 9th Line, west of the 20th Sideroad on May 15. Police believe the fire was caused by an explosion from a drug lab.

About $1-million worth of the drug Ketamine was involved. This is an anesthetic, which is sold illegally as a street drug.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday in order to find a Mandarin interpreter.