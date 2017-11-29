

Drones were up in the air, as emergency responders scoured an area near a rugged part of the Wye Marsh for missing people.

Crews had maps and radios in hand as they moved through the bush on Wednesday morning. This was just a training exercise, but good practice for the OPP and the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue Team.

“It's good for the two groups to come together, work cooperatively and hone our skills for finding lost persons,” says OPP Sgt. Mitch Perry.

The use of state-of-the-art technology is becoming even more important in these delicate situations. In this exercise, officers practiced using a drone equipped with a thermal camera.

In today’s search, the drone picked up the heat signature of one of the missing people.

Another integral part of the exercise is a command unit; the nerve centre of the search. Every piece of information is coordinated from here and keeps the search crew in contact with each other.

The OPP and the search and rescue team hold this kind of exercise about once a year.

A debrief will take place in the coming weeks.