A driver who rolled a dump truck and shut down County Road 56 for 10 hours has been charged.

On Friday, the OPP say a half-loaded dump truck failed to make a proper right hand turn at Highway 89 and County Road 56 in Essa Township.

The truck crossed the southbound lane of 56, went into the ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side. The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

An excavator was brought in to remove soil from the dump truck, so tows could drag it away.

The Mississauga driver has since been charged with careless driving and will appear in court at a future date.

County Road 56 was closed for more than 10 hours.