

CTV Barrie





A driver who was inspecting their vehicle on Highway 11 was struck and killed by a car in Severn Township.

According to the OPP, the driver first collided with a guard rail in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Huronia Road on Tuesday, at about 5 p.m.

The Gravenhurst man got out of the vehicle to inspect it for damage. That’s when police say he was struck by a car.

The 19-year-old driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators closed the road for several hours, but it has since reopened.

The identity of the driver has not been released.