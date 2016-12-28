Featured
Driver struck and killed after exiting vehicle on Highway 11
Emergency crews can be seen at a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Severn Township, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:22AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:24PM EST
A driver who was inspecting their vehicle on Highway 11 was struck and killed by a car in Severn Township.
According to the OPP, the driver first collided with a guard rail in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Huronia Road on Tuesday, at about 5 p.m.
The Gravenhurst man got out of the vehicle to inspect it for damage. That’s when police say he was struck by a car.
The 19-year-old driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators closed the road for several hours, but it has since reopened.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
