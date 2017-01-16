Featured
Driver sought in serious multi-vehicle crash located
Police searching for vehicle that fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mulmur Township, Ont. on Jan 14, 2016
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 12:05PM EST
The driver of a car who allegedly fled the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in Mulmur Township over the weekend has been located.
A Toyota Camry and a Mitsubishi RVR collided head-on on Airport Road north of Mansfield on Saturday evening. Six people were taken to hospital, including four with critical injuries.
Many remain in hospital, including a 53-year-old Mulmur Township man and a 51-year-old Stayner man.
After the initial crash happened, a Volkswagen crashed into the Camry. The OPP say the driver of that car then fled the scene.
Officers have since located the driver of that vehicle, a 19-year-old Mulmur Township man.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
