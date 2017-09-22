Featured
Driver killed in crash involving dump truck
An OPP cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 6:38PM EDT
A crash involving a dump truck has claimed the life of one person in Southgate.
The OPP say a vehicle and a dump truck collided on Highway 6 between Southgate Road 12 and Southgate Road 8 on Friday, just before 2 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.