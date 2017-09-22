

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A crash involving a dump truck has claimed the life of one person in Southgate.

The OPP say a vehicle and a dump truck collided on Highway 6 between Southgate Road 12 and Southgate Road 8 on Friday, just before 2 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.