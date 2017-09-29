

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





An Ottawa man is facing a street racing charge after he was allegedly caught driving nearly double the posted speed limit.

Provincial police say an officer stopped a luxury sports car travelling at a high rate of speed on Monck Road in Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night. The officer determined the vehicle was going 115 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The drivers, a 61-year-old Ottawa man was charged with race a motor vehicle and drive a motor vehicle with no current validation on plates.

The man’s vehicle has been impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence has also been suspended for seven days as a result of the charge.