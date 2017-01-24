

A McKellar Township man accused in a fatal crash near Parry Sound is facing an upgraded charge of criminal negligence causing death.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Jan. 18, but was originally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. That charge was upgraded to criminal negligence on Tuesday.

The charge stems from a head-on crash that happened on Highway 124 in McKellar Township on Jan. 16.

A 56-year-old Ahmic Harbour man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.