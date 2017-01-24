Featured
Driver charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection to fatal crash
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 11:48AM EST
A McKellar Township man accused in a fatal crash near Parry Sound is facing an upgraded charge of criminal negligence causing death.
The 22-year-old was arrested on Jan. 18, but was originally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. That charge was upgraded to criminal negligence on Tuesday.
The charge stems from a head-on crash that happened on Highway 124 in McKellar Township on Jan. 16.
A 56-year-old Ahmic Harbour man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Driver charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection to fatal crash
- Plans are underway to transform Barrie's bus terminal into a food market
- Georgian College, Lakehead University monitoring norovirus situation
- Vehicle clocked at 111 km/h in Collingwood: OPP
- GTA real estate fluctuation has widening effect on Barrie area: CMHC