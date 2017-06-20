

CTV Barrie





A driver has been charged in a rollover crash that sent two people to hospital in south Barrie.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Monday afternoon on Mapleview Drive between Essa Road and Twiss Drive.

Barrie police say a van was turning into a driveway when it was struck by another vehicle, causing it to roll onto its side. A 76-year-old man and woman that were in the van were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the van has been charged with careless driving.

The crash closed down Mapleview for a short period of time.