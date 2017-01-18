

CTV Barrie





A McKellar Township man has been charged in a crash that claimed the life of a man north of Parry Sound.

The OPP charged the 22-year-old man on Wednesday with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The head-on crash happened on Highway 124 in McKellar Township on Monday, at around 7:30 p.m.

A 56-year-old Ahmic Harbour man was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old, who was the driver of the other vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 124 was closed for several hours.