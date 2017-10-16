Featured
Driver arrested after crashing into tree, fleeing from officers: police
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 12:06PM EDT
A driver who allegedly refused to stop for police over the weekend was found after he crashed into a tree at a Barrie park.
A bystander reported seeing a man abandoned his vehicle after crashing into a tree at St. Vincent Park on Saturday, at around 9:40 p.m.
He was found a few minutes later by Barrie police. Officers say he was the same guy who refused to stop for them earlier in the night near Wellington Street West.
The 32-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous driving and failing to comply with his probation.
The accused was also wanted on a warrant for criminal harassment, harassing phone calls and uttering threats.
He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday for a bail hearing.