

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A driver who allegedly refused to stop for police over the weekend was found after he crashed into a tree at a Barrie park.

A bystander reported seeing a man abandoned his vehicle after crashing into a tree at St. Vincent Park on Saturday, at around 9:40 p.m.

He was found a few minutes later by Barrie police. Officers say he was the same guy who refused to stop for them earlier in the night near Wellington Street West.

The 32-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous driving and failing to comply with his probation.

The accused was also wanted on a warrant for criminal harassment, harassing phone calls and uttering threats.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday for a bail hearing.