

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Dozens of additional beds are being opened at hospital across Simcoe County to help deal with overcrowding.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is getting funding to open up the transitional care unit and make use of 36 beds. The hospital has been plagued by overcrowding all year.

“RVH has experienced surging volumes for over a year now, with occupancy rates as high as 135 per cent. When every bed is full, that has a domino effect right across the health centre,” said Janice Skot, hospital president and CEO in a statement.

The unit will primarily be used for patients who have a firm discharge date. The beds will help ease congestion in the emergency room, ahead of what is expected to be a busy flu season.

“Often we will have 20 to 30 patients in the emergency department in stretchers waiting to get admitted to the hospital and there are no beds available,” says Dr. Jeff Tyberg, chief of staff at RVH. “This is a significant announcement. It's not a small thing for our community. It's a big deal for our patients and for RVH.”

They say construction is underway at RVH to ensure the beds are ready by Dec. 1.

Orillia’s Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital is getting 12 beds, Georgian Bay General Hospital is getting four and so is Collingwood General and Marine Hospital.

The beds come courtesy of a $140 million investment by the provincial government.