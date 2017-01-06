

CTV Barrie





Dozens of dogs rescued in China are finding a new life in King Township.

Humane Society International managed to rescue nearly 200 dogs this year from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. Many were stolen from their owners in china.

“Every year there we see thousands of dogs there killed in the streets as part of this festival,” says Clare Forndran, media director at Dog Tales Rescue Sanctuary. “We actually suspect that the majority of the dogs that we got were at some point somebody's pet.”

Of those rescued, 110 were brought to Canada and 68 of those were brought to Dog Tales in King City.

The remainder went to rescue centres in Ottawa and Montreal.

“Some of them I rushed directly to the hospital to be checked. The rest of them I brought here and vet looked at each and every one of them,” says Danielle Eden-Scheinberg of Dog Tales.

All the dogs are healthy and being treated with care, but now they're in need of a permanent home.