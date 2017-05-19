

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says a downburst destroyed a barn and caused all sorts of damage in the Holland Marsh and York Region.

Wind gusts stronger than 85 km/h accompanied a band of thunderstorms that moved east across central Ontario on Thursday evening.

The hardest hit areas were in the Holland Marsh, where winds obliterated a barn, tossing debris across a large field. Winds also forced a tractor trailer to flip on Highway 400 north at Canal Road.

“A post-storm investigation in the area concluded that the damage was consistent with a downburst,” Environment Canada said in a report on Friday.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson tells CTV News that gusts were likely between 90 km/h and 120 km/h along this section of the Holland Marsh.

The wind also toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands of people across the region. Hydro One is still reporting power outage throughout Muskoka for 5,700 customers.

Officials say the power should be back on for the majority of folks by Friday afternoon, but more rural locations might not have the lights on until Saturday night.

Strong winds also caused damage in Barrie, Rosedale and Newmarket. A home off of Mapleview Drive in the south end of Barrie had its siding ripped right off.

People in Aurora were hit by quarter size hail; Newmarket also saw nickel size hail.