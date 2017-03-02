The Waypoint Centre for Mental Health is hoping to use a large donation it received on Thursday to help young people with depression.

The Royal Bank of Canada donated $100,000 to Waypoint and 42 local agencies that reach out to teens and young adults who often fall through the cracks because of their age.

“A lot of kids, they’re scared too and they don’t know where to go for services. There also afraid to, you know, walk in the door somewhere,” says Ashley Morgan of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Whether its anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts more teens and young adults are seeking help than ever before.

At least 1,500 youngsters visited local departments last year and families want more to be done to keep up with demand.

“The stats up here are almost double the provincial average in terms of youth mental health. Suicides are problematic for our youth so we need to reach out as a community,” Gerry Marschall, Simcoe County Warden.

The $100,000 will be used specifically for transitional age youth services, with plans to develop an app where support is one click away.

“A lot of times I’ve heard from youth they just want one place they can go, like youth drop-in centres or they can get mental health services,” says Morgan.

Following the lead of RBC, the County of Simcoe is promising a major announcement over the next month or two as they continue the fight to raise awareness for youth mental health.