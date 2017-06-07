A Barrie man is warning pet owners to be careful in public spaces after his dog became severely ill after eating drugs at a local park.

It was just supposed to be a routine dog walk for Chris Veinotte and Bandit at the Sunnidale Dog Park this past Sunday. However, things took a scary turn when they got home.

"Honestly it was terrifying. I thought my dog had a stroke or just suffered a seizure. He’s not a small dog and I had to carry him to the car because he couldn't stand under his own weight."

When Veinotte took the husky-shepherd mix to the emergency clinic they told him his dog swallowed marijuana.

"I think more lately we've seen dogs that have been into unknown toxins while they've been on a walk or in the park," says veterinarian Amy Jackson.

Symptoms include difficulty walking, startling easily and also urinating uncontrollably.

"Usually what we'll look at doing is giving them some activated charcoal, which is a liquid that you can give them that may help to bind anything that's left in their stomach. If they are quite severe we'll put them on IV fluids and keep them in hospital overnight."

Huronia Veterinary Emergency Clinic has tests that can discover several drugs, but so far results are mainly coming back positive for either opioids or marijuana.

Tara Martel and her dog Wilbur recently experienced the same thing after going to the same park a few weeks ago.

"It's a little frustrating because you think I’m going to an off-leash dog park and letting him off that it should be a safe place for my dog to be."

The city says it checked the park on Wednesday, but did not find any sign of drugs.

Veterinarians are now urging dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets if they see them lingering around a specific area.

Anyone who notices the symptoms depending on the time, either take to them to a vet or an emergency clinic.