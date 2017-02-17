A Barrie doctor, who’s about to be sentenced for writing fake fentanyl prescriptions, delivered an emotional statement in court on Friday.

Dr. Darryl Gebien spent about 10 minutes in the courtroom, but he apologized for what he did, telling the court he is ready to accept his punishment.

"I am ashamed and embarrassed," he said. "I still can't forgive myself. I made a bunch of regrettable decision."

The former emergency room doctor at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre pleaded guilty to writing hundreds of bogus prescriptions for the dangerous painkiller fentanyl. He also pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking.

Gebien recruited strangers, including taxi drivers, drug addicts, and three other RVH employees to help with the scheme. Those hospital workers lost their jobs.

"I’m scared, frightened worried and I don't know what is going to happen," Gebien said outside of the courthouse.

The 46-year-old admitted to writing fake prescriptions for 445 fentanyl patches between August 2013 and November 2014.

The Crown wants Gebien to spend eight years in prison, telling the judge "this is trafficking in the most serious drug the courts are dealing with."

Crown attorney Karen Jokinen pointed out the seriousness of the offence, asking "if you don't know who you are giving the drug to, what kind of a doctor are you?"

The defence wants a suspended sentence and a conditional sentence on both charges, which could mean no jail time.

They call it "an exceptional" set of circumstances and pointed to his former drug addiction. Gebien's lawyer told the court "the acts are serious, no question, but it is, utmost important, to consider he was in throes of serious addiction at the time."

Gebien will be back in court on April 18 for sentencing.