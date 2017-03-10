Featured
Distracted driving leading cause of road deaths for fourth straight year: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 11:53AM EST
Provincial police say distracted driving was the top cause of fatal collisions on O-P-P-patrolled roads in 2016.
Sixty-five people died in O-P-P-investigated collisions last year in which an inattentive driver was either a contributing factor or the primary cause of the death.
In comparison, the O-P-P investigated 55 speed-related, 53 seatbelt-related and 45 alcohol-related deaths last year.
The force says it's the fourth consecutive year that distracted driving has topped the list of the so-called Big Four.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Distracted driving leading cause of road deaths for fourth straight year: OPP
- Barrie's unemployment rate falls slightly in February
- Foreign buyer tax would not address soaring prices: Toronto real estate board
- Ontario, Quebec reach health deals with Ottawa following months of negotiations
- Environment Canada warns 15 cm of snow could fall every 12 hours