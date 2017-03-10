

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say distracted driving was the top cause of fatal collisions on O-P-P-patrolled roads in 2016.

Sixty-five people died in O-P-P-investigated collisions last year in which an inattentive driver was either a contributing factor or the primary cause of the death.

In comparison, the O-P-P investigated 55 speed-related, 53 seatbelt-related and 45 alcohol-related deaths last year.

The force says it's the fourth consecutive year that distracted driving has topped the list of the so-called Big Four.