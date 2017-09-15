Featured
Disclosure dispute sorted: Ontario gas plants trial now slated for Sept. 22
The remains of the 800-megawatt gas-fired power plant, which had it's construction canceled by the then Liberal Government of Ontario prior to the provincial general election of 2011, sits in Mississauga on May 18 2014. A trial of two former top political aides in the Ontario premier's office is slated to begin in Toronto today. David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged with breach of trust, mischief and unlawful use of a computer. The politically sensitive case involves allegations of illicit email destruction in the office of former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty. The emails were about the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, costing taxpayers about $1.1 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 11:59AM EDT
TORONTO - The long-awaited gas plants trial of two top aides to Ontario's former premier will start hearing evidence next Friday.
Defence and prosecution told court they had hammered out their disclosure differences and were ready to proceed then.
The first witness is expected to be a computer expert.
The trial of David Livingston and Laura Miller was to have started last Monday.
Both have pleaded not guilty to charges of breach of trust, mischief and unlawful use of a computer.
The aides to former premier Dalton McGuinty were charged over deleted emails relating to the government's decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election.