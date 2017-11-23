It was the worst flooding the Town of Huntsville had seen in more than 130 years, but an application for provincial disaster relief funding has been denied.

More than 100 millimetres of rain fell in the spring, then again in mid-august. Roads, homes and businesses were all damaged.

“You walk in and everything is completely flooded and underwater and there was a moment where you think it's all over,” says Mitchell Friend of Crossfit Hatchet.

The town filled out an application for provincial help. As part of that application, the town asked residents in town to fill out a survey.

“They reported the damages and unfortunately the province came back with the, 'Sorry, it doesn’t meet our criteria,'” says Karin Terziano, Huntsville deputy mayor.

The town says that criteria included the loss of a furnace, hot water tank and other essential household equipment. Many residents will now have to go through insurance to cover their losses.

The town still has to tally up the final numbers and submit that to the province to determine how much damage was caused by tornadoes and flooding this year.