

CTV Barrie





The desperate search for a Barrie senior continues, now 48 hours after she went missing.

Barrie police, Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue, and other emergency crews are back out today searching for Mandy Thompson. Today they will be searching several areas, including Sunnidale Park.

The 72-year-old was reported missing from her Barrie home on Laidlaw Drive, just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Barrie police have spent the past two days searching for her.

On Saturday, officers went out onto Kempenfelt Bay with firefighters to search the ice for any signs of Thompson. Police also searched wooded areas with the help of canine units and drones.

“Stuff like footprints blows away pretty quickly, especially with the wind that's out here today and there's a lot of people walking around,” says Cpt. Kevin White. “It's really hard to follow that sort of trail.”

Police are asking residents living in the areas of Laidlaw and Livingstone Street to check their backyards, sheds and garages for Thompson.

They’re also looking to speak with anyone who may have surveillance cameras outside their homes. Investigators are trying to piece together a timeline of Thompson’s disappearance.

Thompson is described as a white woman, 5’8”, medium build, and short red hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and white running shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety and believe she is not dressed for the freezing cold weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.