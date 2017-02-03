

CTV Barrie





A week after Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the province was going to double the amount of gas tax money given to municipalities for transit, Ontario’s transportation minister made a visit to Barrie.

Minister Steven Del Duca was joined by MPP Ann Hoggarth and Mayor Jeff Lehman at the Barrie transit yard on Friday morning to talk specifically about the new money coming to the city.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from municipalities that they need more sustainable funding for public transit to keep up with the demand to provide more service. By modernizing Ontario’s gas tax program we are helping municipalities improve their local transit service so people can easily get where they need to be,” Del Duca said in a statement.

Barrie will get $2 million from the gas tax program this year and that is expected to double to $4 million by 2021-22.

“This is great news for commuters and families in Barrie. Increasing gas tax funding will help improve service, get more people on public transit and tackle congestion,” Hoggarth said in a statement.

The city says the new money will speed up future projects for the two million riders using Barrie Transit, which will includes new buses, more para-transport, and improved bus stops.