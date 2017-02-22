

CTV Barrie





Despite a relatively low unemployment rate, finding a good job in Muskoka is tough.

According to the YMCA in Huntsville, about 5.2 per cent of the population is unemployed in Muskoka. It’s a hard reality for Holly Lupton.

“Especially in the summer because all the other students are also looking for a job and there's only a limited amount of jobs available.”

The good news is that one of the region’s biggest employers is going on a hiring spree. Deerhurst Resort is hiring 300 summer employees this year, double the number from last season.

“Front office, housekeeping, food and beverage, banquet, recreation,” says Brody Purser of Deerhurst Resort. “You name the department or the position and we're hiring.”

In addition to helping local people apply, the resort visited 21 colleges across the country inviting hospitality students to fill the positions.

“It's about 50 per cent students who are studying hospitality and 50 per cent of our local community members.”

Right now the positions are only seasonal. Case workers at the YMCA say people are still excited about the increased possibility of landing a job close to home.

“They are our future and they need the skills and they need the opportunities to make a difference and to give back to their community,” says Nancy West.

The resort is planning a $400 million development that may mean more jobs in the future. Until then, the added summer jobs are expected to help.