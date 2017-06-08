

Staff, CTV Barrie





Provincial police have now charged a dozen drivers from around the Greater Toronto Area with dangerous driving in connection to a luxury car takedown on Highway 400 in Barrie in April.

Police say they received reports of vehicles, including Lamborghinis and Porsches, travelling at 150 km/h and weaving through traffic on Highway 400 and 407 on April 2.

Rather than doing a full traffic stop on the 400, the OPP decided to do a rolling block and funnel the vehicles into the ONroute in Barrie. They ended up stopping more than 20 vehicles.

Twelve drivers were charged with stunt driving and also had their licenses suspended.

Those drivers have now been charged with dangerous driving based on witness accounts and video footage police said.

“This is completely unacceptable. The kind of driving behaviours that we saw back on April 2 is exactly what is defined as aggressive speeding and high-risk driving behavior,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. “There is no tolerance for that kind of behavior on provincial highways.”

The drivers were part of an extreme car enthusiast club called “North Face Rally.”

All 12 drivers are set to make a court appearance on July 10 in Barrie.