Featured
Dangerous driving charges in luxury car takedown on Hwy. 400
These luxury cars can be seen at an impound lot in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, April 3, 2017. (Mike Walker/ CTV Barrie)
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 3:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 9:55PM EDT
Provincial police have now charged a dozen drivers from around the Greater Toronto Area with dangerous driving in connection to a luxury car takedown on Highway 400 in Barrie in April.
Police say they received reports of vehicles, including Lamborghinis and Porsches, travelling at 150 km/h and weaving through traffic on Highway 400 and 407 on April 2.
Rather than doing a full traffic stop on the 400, the OPP decided to do a rolling block and funnel the vehicles into the ONroute in Barrie. They ended up stopping more than 20 vehicles.
Twelve drivers were charged with stunt driving and also had their licenses suspended.
Those drivers have now been charged with dangerous driving based on witness accounts and video footage police said.
“This is completely unacceptable. The kind of driving behaviours that we saw back on April 2 is exactly what is defined as aggressive speeding and high-risk driving behavior,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. “There is no tolerance for that kind of behavior on provincial highways.”
The drivers were part of an extreme car enthusiast club called “North Face Rally.”
All 12 drivers are set to make a court appearance on July 10 in Barrie.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Jury finds nurse not guilty of manslaughter after removing patient from life support
- Increase in aggressive driving-related deaths: OPP
- Dangerous driving charges in luxury car takedown on Hwy. 400
- Wasaga Beach man charged with manslaughter after pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run in Toronto
- Barrie senior refused rides on accessible transit vehicles