The man accused of killing a father and son in Barrie has been order not to have contact with certain people.

Dyrrin Daley wore an orange jumpsuit and showed no emotion, as he stood up in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday morning. Daley acknowledged the judge with mumbles during his appearance.

The judge ordered Daley not to have contact with people who are friends of, or related to, Nick Pasowisty and James Pasowisty.

Daley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths. He has not yet entered a plea.

Daley will be back in court next Thursday.