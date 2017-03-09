Featured
Daley ordered not to have contact with family, friends of victims
Dyrrin Daley can be seen in this undated photo. He is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Barrie, Ont. men. (Dyrrin Daley/ Facebook)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 11:32AM EST
The man accused of killing a father and son in Barrie has been order not to have contact with certain people.
Dyrrin Daley wore an orange jumpsuit and showed no emotion, as he stood up in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday morning. Daley acknowledged the judge with mumbles during his appearance.
The judge ordered Daley not to have contact with people who are friends of, or related to, Nick Pasowisty and James Pasowisty.
Daley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths. He has not yet entered a plea.
Daley will be back in court next Thursday.
