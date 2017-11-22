Featured
CTV Barrie programming changes for Thursday
NFL footballs in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., on July 25, 2014. (AP / Chris Tilley)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 12:49PM EST
It’s going to be a busy day for the NFL on Thursday, as CTV Barrie hosts three football games.
Coverage of the American Thanksgiving games start at 11:30 a.m. with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions game.
At 4:30 p.m., we will air the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Dallas Cowboys. This means the CTV Barrie 6 p.m. news cast will be pre-empted.
We will have a special web cast airing in place of the 6 p.m. show right here on our website.
We will then host the New York Giants at Washington Red Skins game at 8:30 p.m. CTV News will then air immediately following that game.