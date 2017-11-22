

CTV Barrie





It’s going to be a busy day for the NFL on Thursday, as CTV Barrie hosts three football games.

Coverage of the American Thanksgiving games start at 11:30 a.m. with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions game.

At 4:30 p.m., we will air the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Dallas Cowboys. This means the CTV Barrie 6 p.m. news cast will be pre-empted.

We will have a special web cast airing in place of the 6 p.m. show right here on our website.

We will then host the New York Giants at Washington Red Skins game at 8:30 p.m. CTV News will then air immediately following that game.