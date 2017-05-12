The Crown wants a teen who assaulted and broke into a senior’s home to spend time in jail.

During a sentencing hearing on Friday, the Crown spoke about the impact the 16-year-old young offender's actions had on 98-year-old Jean Knox.

The Crown presented its final submissions, arguing the intruder hasn't shown sufficient remorse and doesn't fully understand the impact his actions have had on the victim.

The court heard Knox pretended to be asleep while intruders broke into her home and vandalized it. Knox, who was bed-ridden, also had maple syrup poured over her.

The Crown referred to the defendant’s impact statement, arguing he didn't show sufficient remorse, saying he spoke mainly about how the situation impacted him and not the victim.

“This shows he still doesn't fully understand the impact on his victim."

The Crown is pushing for nine to 12 month jail time and two years’ probation. The teen has a history of aggressive behaviour and hasn't responded well to therapy outside of custody.

The Crown also argued the defendant could receive excellent treatment while in custody.

However, the defence spoke up, saying just because her client wasn't able to get sufficient treatment out in the community, it doesn't mean he should have to go to jail to get his treatment.

Sentencing for this case is expected to take place next Tuesday.